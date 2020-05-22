Eid-el-Fitr: ADP felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks Nigerians to share love and unite in peace

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has congratulated Muslims in the country, over the successful completion of the Ramadan, encouraging them to sustain the holiness which characterised the just concluded fasting period.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, who said the party considers Ramadan as a period of purification through fasting and seeking for blessings and forgiveness from Almighty Allah, the creator of mankind, said its conclusion is a grace from Allah worthy of celebration.

ADP urged Nigerians across faiths, to unite and use the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr to prepare their minds for the resuscitation of the Nation, from the uninspiring situation successive poor administrations had led it to.

According to the party, Nigerians should use this Eid-el-Fitr to seek the face of Allah in prayers in order for the coronavirus pandemic to be over. It is important that Nigerians must get back to their normal lives, businesses must re-open, school children must return back to class, religious organizations must get back as the life wire of mankind.

Adelaja rallied the people to overcome their fears and anxieties and rather, embrace resolves to move forward to build a country where goals and aspirations are met, urging them to remember the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) which encouraged strong commitment to the development of our society.

“The teachings that the Holy month afford us, which are essentially love, self-denial and good conduct in our daily relationships, are core basis towards a better society and we must hearken to them jealously,” he said.

“Though it’s a moment of celebration but we need to remind ourselves to bear the culture of selfless service to humanity as the Holy month of Ramadan had encouraged us,” Adelaja noted.

While wishing Nigerians and the entire Muslim Ummah a Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Adelaja enjoined fellow citizens to rededicate themselves to the struggle for the emancipation of the country as they reflect on the ideals of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

