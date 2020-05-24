Eid-al-Fitr: PFN felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

PRESIDENT of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. (Dr.) Felix Omobude, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and all Muslims in Nigeria and all around the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-al-Fitr.

He congratulates all Muslims on the completion of the Ramadan season at this difficult time of the global pandemic. He prays that the celebration to usher in healing and greater peace in the country.

Omobude enjoins all Nigerians to deepen the spirit of mutual tolerance and embrace understanding in their conduct, irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or gender so that the country might be able to fully achieve her potentials.

While wishing everyone a good time of celebration, the PFN President called on all religious leaders to continue to lift the country in their prayers even as he prayed for wisdom for the leadership of the country and public officials at all levels to be able to turn around the fortune of the nation in the face of the daunting economic challenges.

