EFCC arraigns ex-Minister, Turaki on 16-count fraud charge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, arraigned a former Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, over his alleged involvement in fraud.

Turaki who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.

He was docked alongside his former Special Assistant, Sampson Okpetu, and two firms- Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited- on a 16-count charge.

EFCC alleged that the ex-Minister used the two companies belonging to his aide, to illegally siphon funds.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo.

In a ruling, Justice Ekwo adopted all the terms and conditions in the administrative bail that was earlier granted to them by the EFCC.

The court directed the anti-graft agency to transfer terms of the bail to its Registry, barring the defendants from travelling outside the country without permission.

Justice Ekwo fixed June 22 to commence trial of the defendants.

Vanguard News Nigeria

