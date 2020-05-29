Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, 3 others get new CPs

Kindly Share This Story:

•As Buhari approves decentralization of Force Dept •Creates 5 new commands

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, ordered the immediate posting/deployment of eight police commissioners.

The deployment came on a day President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reorganization of the Force Criminal Investigations Department by removing the Force Intelligence Bureau out of it, making it a department of its own with a Deputy Inspector General of Police as head.

Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, listed those posted or deployed to include Undie J. Adie, Osun; Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Edo; Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Bauchi; Phillip Sule Maku, Ebonyi; and Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, Gombe.

Others are Bolaji Amidu Salami, Ondo; Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Oyo; Evelyn Peterside, Eastern Port; Okon Etim Ene, EOD; Bello Maikwashi, Airport Command; and Olukolu Tairu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos).

The IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidated and advanced the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

He also enjoined the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the separation of Force Criminal Investigation Department from the Intelligence Unit Bureau, with a Deputy Inspector General of Police as head.

The President also approved the creation of five new zonal commands of the Nigeria Police Force, thereby increasing the commands to 17 across the country.

The newly created commands are Ondo/Ekiti command with headquarters at Akure, Ondo State; Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command with headquarters in Ukpo-Dunukofia in Anambra State, Balyelsa/Rivers command with headquarters in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State; Katsina,/Kaduna command with headquarters in Katsina; and Yobe/Borno command with headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Under the new approved command structure, the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, is formally excised from the FCID to become a full-fledged department to be headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG.

A signal by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, said the new structure was expected to fully integrate intelligence-led policing strategy and community policing.

As chairman of the Nigerian Police Council, President Bihari also approved the decentralization of the FCID, in line with the principle of community policing.

Additionally, two additional annex offices of the department are to be established in Enugu to take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo political zones, and in Gombe State to take care of investigations from the North-East geo-political zone.

The IGP added that the new annex offices would join the existing annex offices in Lagos and Kaduna, while the FCID annex offices in Lagos, Kaduna, Enugu and Gombe states would be headed by Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) who are to report to the DIGs in charge of the FCID at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The President also approved a new structure for the four police colleges located in Kaduna, Ikeja, Maiduguri and Oji-River, which is geared towards training and capacity development of the junior cadre of the force.

The president approved that the status of the commandants of the colleges be upgraded to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

According to him, this will strengthen administration, enhance the commitment of staff and engender higher level of discipline and the quality of training at the colleges.

