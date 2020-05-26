Edo, Ondo Elections: APC Chieftain, Nkire sues for peace among stakeholders ahead of primaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A Chieftain and member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has enjoined all stakeholders in Edo and Ondo States to bury their differences and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Nkire’s appeal which is coming ahead of the party’s primary elections in the both States emanated on the heels of the obvious rancour and grievances among major players.

In a statement he personally signed and issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC chieftain who was once the National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance PPA, a defunct political party which produced two Governors in Imo and the Abia States in 2007 said although intra-party disagreements were normal with democracies all over the world, it was healthier to have inter-party squabbles than quarrels among leaders of a ruling party like the APC.

The Abia State-born politician reminded APC members nationwide that “the ruling party came to power as a corrective regime which came to right the wrongs of the People’s Democratic Party PDP which it replaced in 2015, adding that APC could not afford to go the PDP ways which include corruption, nepotism and impunity.”

He added that there was a “need for frequent communication and interaction between organs and members of the party in order to avoid suspicion.”

Nkire urged party men and women to imbibe President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption at all levels including the electoral processes while expressing optimism that the coronavirus pandemic would soon be a thing of the past for political activities to resume in full swing.

Vanguard

