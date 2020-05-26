Edo, Ondo Election: Closely monitor politicians to prevent spread of COVID-19 during campaigns — GMN

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been enjoined to guarantee a healthy campaign process that would comply with the protocols laid down by the Centre for Disease Control during the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The political pressure group insisted that only full compliance with the Centre for Disease Control protocols during the campaigns could guarantee a healthy electioneering process that would not put the lives of the citizenry into any form of danger, especially the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still very much active in Nigeria.

During a media parley in Abuja, Governors Mandate Network advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to encourage or endorse any electioneering process that would put the health of the masses at risk and cause a spike of the COVID-19 in each of the States because the world is watching Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the group to review the preparations of all the stakeholders for a hitch-free process during each of the two polls, the Network’s Chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu particularly charged INEC to ensure that, ” the protocols established by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was followed strictly during the run-up to the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states later this year.

“We would seize this medium to enjoin the electoral umpire to closely monitor the guidelines emplaced by the political parties in these states to ensure that they are COVID-19 compliant.

“The network noted that the pandemic is still very active in the country and political parties or politicians must not be allowed to endanger the lives of people under the excuses of electioneering campaigns.

Concluding the brief post-meeting media parley, Onaiwu told reporters that “the Governors Mandate would wish to remind the Independent National Electoral Commission that the world is watching because Nigeria is an influential part of a global village.

“We wish to emphasise the fact that any action or inaction of critical stakeholders may leave an indelible mark on the wellness of the masses in the days to come.

” We also wish to declare that anything short of a modest selection process that will ensure minimum mass gathering will not be acceptable to health-conscious people,” he declared on behalf of his group.

