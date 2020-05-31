Edo Group frowns at US allegation against Adesina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The HeartBeat Professionals Association, a social-political group has faulted the allegation brought against the president of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, by the United State, noting that the action seems to systematically distract Africa’s agricultural sector projections.

The group made this disclosure in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Engr. Osagie M. Otokhagua yesterday in Lagos, saying the allegation is coming at a time when the African Development Bank is strategizing on how Africa countries can process and utilize agricultural products to her benefits.

Recall that, the Board of AfDB had already cleared Adesina of any complicity in the allegations, in line with the Bank’s rules and procedures, the United States (US) is insisting on an independent investigation.

“We commend the Chairman, Board of Governors in AfDB for exonerating Adesina from the allegation.

“We appreciate the various African leaders who stood their ground against the attempt to undermine AfDB and its long earned reputation.

“It is on record that AfDB had performed remarkably well under the leadership of Adesina, sometime in November 2019, the Board of Directors of AfDB approved a $210 million financing package to Nigeria, for Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project (NTEP1), seeking to rehabilitate and upgrade the nation’s power lines and improve distribution and supply. The project which is expected to run in Edo state and a few other southern states will improve the capacity and reliability of the Nigerian transmission grid where it is most constrained.

“At this critical time, we call on Africa to remain focused and support the bank and its president in the progressive Post COVID-19 recovery and sustainable Agricultural development.

“The Bank is a pride to all Africans and should not be undermined or distracted by any entity.

“We appreciate the due process followed by the Board of Governors in AfDB, it is sacrosanct that there should be room for innovation and space for relative local adaptation, which is best practice globally”.

Kindly Share This Story: