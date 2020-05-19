Edo councilors back chairman, laud achievements

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE twelve elected councilors of Oredo local government area of Edo state yesterday commended the administration of the council chairman, Him Jenkins Osunde.

Led by the leader of the House., Ewansiha Jeffery, the councilors lauded the activities of the Osunde administration just as they described as mischievous recent media reports that they have fallen out with the chairman.

The house leader who led other members of the house on a solidarity visit to the council chairman also expressed admiration on Obaseki and commended Osunde for complementing the governor in the council.

He said: “A section of the media and members of the public have been engaged in the sensational exaggeration of recent issues of contention between the chairman and the councilors. The allegations ascribed to the councilors against the chairman were outright creation of mischief makers who intent on creating a crisis in Oredo local government area.

The Councillors said the areas of misunderstanding between them and the chairman have been cleared “and the contending issues consequently resolved” adding that the vision of Oredo people-oriented democracy under the chairman, Hon Osunde will not be derailed.

“We stand firmly with the people-oriented vision and aspirations of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We express full confidence in the leadership of our Chairman, Hon. Evbareke Osunde.

“Oredo will remain the standard-bearer of Governor Obaseki ‘s progressive definition of grassroots democracy and service to the people. Internal and external ”enemies” of the council to desist from sowing seeds of discord and confusion in ” our local government ”

