Edo councillor sues chairman, others over alleged abduction

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN elected councillor in Esan South East local government area of Edo State, Victor Oseruyi has dragged the council chairman, Hon Peter Aguele and two others; Macpherson Oriasotie and Donald Ebhoze to the Edo State High Court in Ubiaja for alleged “assault, physical molestation, abduction, intimidation and dehumanisation”

He was one of the councillors who penultimate week was allegedly forced to remove the leader of the legislative arm of the local government area, Ernest Egwemi for alleged misconduct.

In the suit no HUB/MISC/1F/2020 Oseruyi wants the court to declare his restriction of movement by Aguele and the others on the 14th of May at Okaigben Quarters in Ewohimi as inhuman and a breach of Section 41 of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

He also wants the court to order the respondent and his agents from “further assaulting, molesting, intimidating, abducting, detaining and dehumanising the applicant in any matter whatsoever” just as he demanded for N500,000,000 for damages on infringement for his fundamental human rights.

