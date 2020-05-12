Edo council Councillors summon chairman over performance

Kindly Share This Story:

BENIN CITY – THE legislative arm of Oredo local government area of Edo state has summoned the chairman of the council, Hon Jenkins Osunde to appear before it later this week and give the report of his stewardship in the last two and a half years.

The tenure of the current local government administration expires later this year but it was gathered that the Councillors are not impressed with the performance of the administration so far.

Vanguard gathered that many of the projects are counterpart funded projects and that some of them are not completed.

It also gathered that some statutory allowances of the councilors like their furniture have not also been paid over two years into their tenure.

Efforts to reach Osunde has not been successful as he did not pick calls to his mobile line and he is yet to reply to the text messages sent to him as at the time of this report.

Vanguard gathered that there is a motorised borehole at Emokpae primary school in ward 4 which is said to have broken down because of failure to meet counterpart funding of providing perimeter fence to provide security. There is also an expected classroom block at Ugholor village in ward Two where the council is expected to build additional three classrooms, provide chairs and post teachers there for take-off but the school has remained shut since September last year and then a town hall at Evboguide community also in Ward Two where the council is to provide chairs and a generator which has not been supplied.

A source in the Council who confided in Vanguard said “The life of this administration is coming to an end and Oredo seems to be lagging far behind in terms of performance yet this is the number one metropolitan council in the state and by that status, so much is expected from us but so far not much is being seen on the ground. What we have mostly are foreign donors or counterpart funded projects like the CSDP where the council donates N1 million and gets N10 million for community projects so what is the council doing on its own?”

The Councillors, however, said whatever is happening does not affect their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki who is preparing to slug it out with other aspirants for the party’s ticket for September 16 governorship election.

