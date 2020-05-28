Edo 2020: LGA APC chairmen fault waiver for Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

BENIN CITY – SOME Local Government Area chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC have faulted the waiver granted to a governorship aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his adoption by a faction of the party as its consensus aspirant.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the APC Chairmen, Hon Ben Oghomu from Orhionmwon local government area also pledged to ensure that Obaseki wins the party primary by indirect mode and the Governorship election in September.

He said “We the local government party Chairmen of APC in Edo state wish to state for the avoidance of doubt that the purported agreement to return Pastor Osagie -Ize Iyamu as a consensus candidate of the APC is totally false without foundation. Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu is not a member of our party, he led his followers out of APC in 2014 and even contested the governorship on the platform of the PDP in 2016 which he lost.

“The purported waiver granted to him by the National Working Committee of the party is ultra vires, null and void as article 31 of the party constitution confers that power on the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party. Besides, the condition for waiver prescribed by the Party’s constitution has not been met”.

But in his reaction, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebanmwen disputed the position of the chairmen.

He said: “The NWC has said there will be no NEC meeting before the primaries and the constitution of the party says that the highest organ of our party is the National Convention and in between conventions, the National Executive Committee (NEC) is vested with powers to act on behalf of the Convention and thereafter submit their decisions to the next Convention for ratification.

In the same manner, the NWC is vested with powers to act on behalf of the NEC in between meetings of NEC and thereafter submit their decisions to NEC for ratification and the NWC has said there will not be NEC before the primaries and so we cannot have a vacuum”

