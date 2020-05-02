Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu alleges plot to distabilise aspirant, vilify Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Ahead of the Edo 2020 All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primary election to pick its candidate, the Campaign Organization of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamuwho is an aspirant yesterday said it has exposed plots to cause disaffection among aspirants of the APC.

A statement by the Campaign Organisation said “some persons have been paid to sponsored articles and other media contents against aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, including the respected former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi, and General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu among others.

“These articles are products of a campaign hatched by those seeking to cause disaffection and disunity amongst the aspirants who are jointly committed to the ultimate objective of returning Edo state back on the path of growth and development after four years of misadventure”.

Meanwhile the Director of Communication of the Campaign Organisation, John Mayaki has called on the state government to leave the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole alone just as he said there was no mini congress in the state as being reported.

The state government has through a paid advertorial accused Oshiomhole of not putting into the consideration the ravaging COVID-19 and brought together to organise a mini primary election purportedly to pick a candidate that would slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki to get the party’s ticket.

He said “That since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has adhered strictly to all measures announced by the government and the Presidential Task Force charged with the management of the viral disease. He has also joined efforts with Progressives across the country to offer relief to the Nigerian people and generate pragmatic ideas that can help the country return to normalcy in the shortest time possible without endangering lives.

“It is neither a constitutional duty for the National Chairman of a party to conduct mock primaries, nor something Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has ever done in his long history in politics. Those at the said meeting the Edo state government dubbed a ‘mock primary’ have since offered a rebuttal, showing evidence that the meeting, held in observance of social distancing guidelines according to them, was done to articulate ways to support the Edo state government in the fight against COVID-19 following widespread complaints from residents of the state.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: