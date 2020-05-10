Edo 2020: I’m not fronting for anyone, I’m running to win ― Hon Agbonayinma

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria/US Parliamentary, Relations, Hon Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma on Sunday dismissed insinuations that he is fronting for a group of leaders or a particular aspirant in the Edo guber Race.

In a chat with journalists yesterday, the former Lawmaker and Edo guber aspirant declared that it is unthinkable for anybody to insinuate that he is fronting for group leaders or persons.

He said: I am in this race to win not to stand in for anybody, my numerous supporters should ignore such insinuations because I am in the race to win and showcase what is called good governance.

The US-trained former Lawmaker further explained why he’s in the race”because I have been consulting with all my supporters and critical stakeholders on my mission to Denis Osadebey House before the Covid-19 outbreak.

ALSO READ:

E.J, as he is fondly called, gave a narrative on why he is eyeing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s job.

“In the virtual conference, I held with my Edo people I told them that the future of Edo is represented in who we are collectively. Edos of my generation, who work tirelessly to earn a living, striving to make Edo a better place for themselves and their families, and who are entitled to retire in comfort; Our youth who are endowed with fresh ideas, bubbling energy and a passionate desire for change – these are the hope of this State. Without you, we really cannot talk of a future with hope and confidence.

“That is why the 2020 Gubernatorial election is about you, the good people of Edo State. It is about how to ensure that you live in a safe and secured environment. It is about making sure that you feed well, receive quality and affordable education and training, secure good jobs, support your own families and contribute positively to the development of our State.

“This is what a responsive and responsible government owes its citizens. This is what our generation owes upcoming generations. This is what we must do to guarantee our country’s future. This is what democracy promises. This is what our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeks to actualize.

“Our party, the APC, at its inception offered great hope for many Nigerians, Edos inclusive, as a potent alternative to the PDP. We have in our fold selfless leaders who cherish democratic principles and practice and who have demonstrated their patriotism in deepening democracy and ensuring democratic dividends for all of our people.

“Let me assure you that our party remains strong and capable of fulfilling our State’s thirst for change. And we shall do so united across tribes, religions and generations.

“I am particularly proud that our party has adopted the innovative Modified Open Primaries in selecting its flag bearers at all levels. This will ensure the emergence of candidates whose mandate will be informed by the popular will of the members of our party.

I” believe that it is the responsibility of my generation to offer our political shoulders to the new generation to climb upon, improve their vision and expand their horizon. It is this trans-generational collaboration and partnership that represents the best model to create the future that we desire and deserve. This is a well-tested model; the future of our State should never again be subjected to leadership experimentation.

“My story is similar to the story of many in my generation. I was born in a small village of Evbowe-Isi, some 30 kilometres from Benin City, to a subsistence farmer father and a petty trader mother. I grew up as a farmhand. I had to work long hours on the farm, tapped palm wine and rubber before my parents could save enough to send me to school.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: