By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

A meeting called by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state on Thursday to have a consensus candidate to face Governor Godwin Obaseki in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election ended in a deadlock because, as Saturday Vanguard gathered, some of the aspirants and their supporters felt that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu could win the mini election especially after the 14 yet to be inaugurated House of Assembly lawmakers were reportedly cleared to participate in the exercise.

The meeting which was held despite the lockdown on grounds of ravaging COVID-19 was said to have been disrupted when it became obvious that with some of the aspirants already tactically supporting Ize-Iyamu and the admission of the 14 lawmakers as delegates , the chances of other aspirants other than Ize-Iyamu had dimmed.

It was gathered that some of the supporters of former Deputy Governor, Hon Pius Odubu including himself were among the first to leave the venue followed by Egr Chris Ogiemwonyi and they later met where they were said to have put a strongly worded petition to the leadership of their caucus, raising their observations and suggesting other ways of arriving at a consensus candidate to slug it out with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki. They were also said to have expressed alleged bias by the umpires.

It was gathered that while these aspirants were meeting, the supporters of Ize-Iyamu relocated to another venue to continue the process but it was later agreed that more consultations should be carried out and a new date fixed for another meeting.

Besides the 14 lawmakers-elect set to vote, it was gathered that an aspirant also questioned the number of delegates expected from Edo North and Edo Central.

Sources said that the contest would have been fierce amongst the trio of Ize-Iyamu, former Deputy Governor, Hon Pius Odubu and former Minister of State for Works, Egr Chris Ogiemwonyi.

A source who was in the meeting that was closed to the media said “the consensus arrangement was led by and presided over by the member representing Owan federal Constituency, Hon Prof. Julius Ihonvbere before it was disrupted in Chief Lucky Imasuen’s house. Some of the aspirants believed that the 14 lawmakers would support Ize-Iyamu and initially opposed their inclusion before it was agreed that they should be part of it. Some of the aspirants had stepped down for Ize-Iyamu which boosted his chances but others raised issues that led to the disruption which we believe one of them sponsored and then the eventual postponement. The composition of the delegates would have given an edge to Ize-Iyamu who seemed to have majority support” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has frowned at the meeting, saying the organsers were insensitive to the ravaging COVID-19, saying that the meeting did not comply with social distancing regulation and the state government directive that no gathering should be more than 20 persons.

