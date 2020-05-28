Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is redesigning its budget and programmes to reflect changes envisaged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of Member States.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja to mark the 45th anniversary of ECOWAS.

ECOWAS was established on 28 May 1975, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos, with its stated mission to promote economic integration across the region. A revised version of the treaty was agreed and signed on 24 July 1993 in Cotonou.

Speaker of the Parliament said the founders of ECOWAS envisioned a regional community geared toward fostering interstate economic and political cooperation along the West African coastal and its landlocked zones, cutting across linguistic, geographic and colonial barriers.

He said “the revision of the Lagos Treaty in 1993 assigned more mandate to ECOWAS, setting as economic objectives the achievement of a Common Market and Custom Union. ECOWAS then began a new journey, with the adoption by Member States of the Revised Treaty which also provided for the establishment of the ECOWAS Parliament and the ECOWAS Court of Justice. It also expanded the role of the ECOWAS to include conflict prevention and ensuring good governance and democracy.”

According to Tunis, in the course of its existence, ECOWAS has focused on numerous programmes, with some of its flagship programs centering on the Trade Liberalisation Scheme which fast-tracked the adoption of the Common External Tariff (CET).

Others initiatives include the Free Movement of Persons, Goods, Services and Capital, on which platform ECOWAS modestly distinguished itself amongst peers in the entire region of Africa, as the most successful regional economic community in the area of visa-free migration, right of residence and establishment for its citizens. Others are, the Monetary Cooperation Programme and programme on Peace and Security.

“Forty-five years down the line of history, our States are better integrated, with citizens migrating more freely and goods and services more readily available across Member States. ECOWAS has remarkable records of success in maintaining peace and stability in Member States whilst upholding democratic values across the region,” he said.

“Also worthy of note are its Common Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP) which aims to promote agri-business and agricultural practices that are modern and sustainable in Member States, the multi-faceted infrastructure program that fosters improvement of inter-state corridor roads, rails, air links and telecommunications, energy as well as the program on the single currency.”

Tunis said Parliament is mindful of the fact that the Coronavirus outbreak is like none in the past.

He said that “as at 24 May, the sub-region has recorded over 29,000 confirmed cases with over 11,000 recoveries and sadly, above 600 deaths. These are not mere numbers or statistics of physical things but of human beings, citizens of West Africa whose lives were cut short by this rampaging virus.”

“I am well aware that the ECOWAS Commission and the West African Health Organization (WAHO), two of our sister institutions have initiated various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in Member States. These responses include the provision of training and essential supplies to strengthen the public health systems in Member States in order to foster the fight against the spread of the scourge.”

“On our part, the 5th Legislature shall play its role towards the ECOWAS’ post COVID-19 recovery response strategies by collaborating with and enacting policies to support sister institutions in the execution of COVID-19 related programs for the benefit of the citizens of the sub-region.”

“We are optimistic that given the resilient nature of our people, there is no doubt that we will bounce back and make a full recovery in the no distant time.”

“However, for that to happen faster, we urge governments of Member States to be mindful of the need to commit to protecting livelihoods and investments in key sectors of our economies and identifying ingenious ways of injecting liquidity as a lifeblood to stimulate our economies.”

“I am cognizant of the fact that Member States will recover at different rates. For some it will come faster and others slower. Nevertheless, cohesion and convergence of policies should be of utmost importance than ever before in post COVID-19 recovery quest ” Tunis added.

