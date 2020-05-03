Ebonyi records 4th, 5th cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend announced that the State has recorded its 4th and 5th cases of COVID-19 as both patients are in their twenties.

The Governor, who made this known in Abakaliki, called on security personnel to ensure proper manning of the borders as contact tracing involving those affected by the virus had begun in earnest.

His words, “4th case is a 22yrs boy who lives in Ojo, Lagos State just like the 3rd case. He left Lagos State on 26th April and entered Ebonyi through Nkalagu border, and from there he boarded a bus to Ezzamgbo Junction. Thereafter, he boarded a cab from Ezzamgbo Junction to Effium, where he mounted an Okada to Ede Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government where he was caught by security personnel who intercepted him and brought him to the stadium on 27th of April 2020.

“By the directive of government, a sample was collected from him and he tested positive. He has been removed from the isolation centre at the stadium and has been taken to the treatment centre at the Unity Square.

“The 5th case is a 24yrs old girl, a hairdresser from Agwu in Uburu, Umuobuna ward, Ohaozara LGA. She resides at 30, Queen Close Okpara Avenue, Enugu. She returned to Ebonyi with her family members on 27th April 2020 to Agwu Uburu. She was picked from Uburu to the stadium, while in the stadium, she had contact with the third case. This evening, her result came back positive. Her family members from Enugu were also traced to the stadium and they tested negative.

“However, there are still detained at the isolation centre for the next fourteen days. Now, I have directed the medical team to go for contact tracing of this fifth case at Uburu in Ohaozara LGA.

“Let me also ask Ebonyians to be very vigilant and I want to thank the LGA chairmen, traditional institutions and everyone that is committed to fighting this course. Our strategy is given to us by God, we still presume is the best. Imagine if all these five people were allowed to mix freely with our people, by now there would have been an epidemic in Ebonyi State.

“I want to insist that the only way to curtail this thing effectively is to man the borders. I feel so sad that when a case escapes from one LGA and is apprehended in the next LGA. We are keeping notes of this indices by LGA authority and we are not happy.

“While I’m expressing sadness over such indices, I want to continue to encourage those who have taken this very seriously and plead that all those who still play with this should understand that our lives are involved. The manner where this evil COVID-19 spreads nobody can say.

“The only thing we owe Ebonyians is to work and pray hard and observe all the policies that NCDC and WHO gave to us.

“Again, I want to assure Ebonyians that the manner and the way the government is handling this thing is only from God, so be not afraid, but rather be prayerful and have faith. Your immunity will drop if you entertain fear. I believe strongly that our strategies are good and they are working.

“Those who are being treated are responding very well and I’m sure that between the next seven days they would have been free to reunite with their families that is when they must have tested negative twice,” he said.

Vanguard

