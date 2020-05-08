Ease lockdown or expect upsurge in criminality – Niger Delta agitator tells Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Niger Delta agitator, Mr. Precious Iyoyo, a.k.a, General Playboy, has urged the Governor of Rivers State to ease the total lockdown imposed in Port Harcourt, noting that the act would lead to an upsurge in criminal activities within the state.

Iyoyo who spoke in a telephone interview yesterday in Port Harcourt also regretted that the palliatives released by the government were only given to political party faithful, adding that ordinary residents of the state have not received any palliative either from the state or the Federal Government.

He said government is only rewarding political party members and those who are troublesome leaving out peaceful individuals and those who are not party members, noting that if nothing is done to support those who are peaceful that criminality might resume.

Iyoyo said: “The Rivers State Government and the APC (All Progressives Congress) people are sharing their palliative to their party members. What about those who vote in elections who do not belong to any part.

“Those set of people are passing through hell and nobody cares about them. What about others in the state who are not violent people. If peradventure the hunger becomes much, I am my boys will definitely come out and I will be ready to take any action that will take care of me and my family.

“Why are they punishing people to the wall. People are complaining of hunger and they are locking everywhere. If they make us go violent it will not be easy.”

