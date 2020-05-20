Kindly Share This Story:

…Almajirai to be used to attack Igbo communities — INC

…Security agencies responsible for their influx— PFN

By Vincent Ujumadu, Chinedu Adonu & Chinonso Alozie

THE leadership of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, yesterday, frowned at the influx of people from the northern parts of the country to the South East, arguing that such dumping of human beings in the zone was dangerous.

Addressing reporters at ASATU headquarters in Awka, National President of ASATU, Chief Alex Onukwe, said communities in Anambra State were disappointed with what he described as the ongoing wicked efforts by some desperate citizens of Nigeria to cause disharmony among the various segments of the country.

He said: “It is no longer news that in recent weeks, truckloads of persons, who may be carriers of covid-19, have been intercepted by security operatives in various parts of the South-East.

“Just yesterday (Monday), a truck with number plate, MGR 148XA, was intercepted in Awka loaded with no fewer than 33 persons hidden in- between goats. The driver of the truck said they were from Plateau State going to Onitsha. This is completely unacceptable to Ndi Anambra and the rest of the South-East and it must stop forthwith.

“Whosoever that is behind this wickedness must refrain from doing so immediately as the communities of Anambra State can no longer fold their hands and watch as our lives are being threatened by the mischievous inclinations of some unpatriotic citizens, who can go as far as hiding human beings between animals and bags of cement or whatever and smuggle them from the northern parts of the country down to Anambra State and the South-East.

“Whatever be the intentions of these unscrupulous individuals, we consider them most ungodly and totally unacceptable.”

Almajirai to be used to attack Igbo communities— INC

Meanwhile, Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday, said the reported movement of almajirai from northern part of the country into the South-East was aimed to carry out attacks in some communities in Igbo land.

READ ALSO:

INC in statement by its President, Chilos Godsent, alleged that his organisation received the information as a red alert on the planned attacks.

INC further said they would also be used to extract information to “perfect “ their plan ahead of 2023.

INC said: “The Igbo National Council, INC, has noted with dismay and anger, the deliberate clandestine exportation of almajirai into various communities and townsin south-east states of Nigeria with reckless impunity.

“We have received several red alerts on the coordinated plans by northern Nigeria oligarchy to use these almajirai to infiltrate communities and towns in southeast states of Nigeria.

“They are using them as tools for intelligence gathering in perfection of their planned coordinated militant attack and invasion of targeted towns and communities in our territory ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, which the oligarchy has sworn to retain to the North.

“Consequently, INC, therefore calls on the leadership of communities and towns in Igboland to start re-training their vigilante outfits and also start the immediate personal identification verification exercise meant to classify all none indigenes of the communities and towns. We also enjoin the vigilantes to commence regular combing and security of all the forests in our communities.”

Security agencies responsible for influx of almajirai —PFN

Similarly, the Pentecontal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday, expressed dismay over the influx of almajirai into the southern part of the country.

PFN, while accusing security agencies of complicity, said the development was eroding the gains already made in the efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

This was contained in a statement by National Vice President (South-East) of the PFN, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, and made available to journalists in Enugu.

He said it was strange and inexcusable that “these men and women are flooding the South-East despite the nationwide lockdown and ban on interstate travel.

“To this end, we are calling on the South-East governors to work the talk by putting up stern measures to ensure the protection of the region’s boundaries. The current situation should not be left unchecked as it posed grave danger to this zone.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: