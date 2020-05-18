DTHA raises alarm over dead fishes in Forcados, Escravos rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

WORRIED by the spate of death of fishes, the Delta State House of Assembly, has passed a resolution enjoining Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, direct the Federal Ministry of Environment and its parastatal NESREA to carry out tripartite joint investigation on the cause of dying fishes along the shore lines of Forcados and Escravos Rivers in the state.

Passing the resolution which was brought under matter of urgent public importance, by the member representing Warri South West Constituency in the House, Mr Emomotimi Guwor, they stressed the need for a tripartite committee to find out the cause of the dying fishes in the rivers.

READ ALSO:

Lamenting that the fishes could not be dying from artificial causes, the House also wants President Buhari to direct the federal authorities to protect the biodiversity, conservation and sustainable development of the natural resources and the ecosystem of the affected communities from total extinction.

It also urged the Governor to direct the commissioners in charge of the state ministries of Environment and Oil and Gas to carry out public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns on the health hazards and implications of the consumption of the dead fishes in order to avoid outbreak of epidemic in the state.

The motion also urges the state government to send relief materials to the affected communities with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the people.

whose socio-economic well being and livelihood have been disrupted as a result of the impact of the environmental crisis.

Drawing attention of the authorities to the impending outbreak of another deadly pandemic if necessary actions were not taken, the Sponsor of the motion, Mr Emomotimi Guwor, said the River Forcados and Escravos River and their tributaries, were under the siege of a yet to be identified disease that is presently killing fishes along the shore lines of the rivers.

Guwor named areas worst hit by the ugly development to include; Ekemetagbene in Bomadi local government area, Akparemogbene, Oyangbene and all communities in Ogulagha and Iduwini kingdom in Burutu local government area as well as the entire Gbaramatu kingdom, all Ugborodo and Orere communities in Warri South West and Ogheye and other communities in Warri North local government area.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to be made towards ensuring that citizens of the affected communities live in a cleaner and healthier environment devoid of pollution.

Guwor who is the Chairman House committee on DESOPADEC, said fishing was the main occupation of the riverine dwellers, raising suspicion that the oil companies operating in the area could be responsible for the deaths.

Raising alarm over a looming outbreak of pandemic that could be worst than Covid-19, the lawmaker said the negative effects of the dying fishes have already started manifesting on the people.

In their contributions, the House Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, Deputy Majority Leader, Oboro Preyor, Chief Whip, Pat Ajudua, Austin Uroye and Charles Emetulu, held that any damage to the ecosystem calls for worry, adding that the entire society has been exposed to danger.

The motion was unanimously adopted when put to voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori who presided the plenary.

Oborevwori commended members for the robust debate on the merits of the motion, expressing optimism for quick action towards addressing the abnormality threatening the ecology and ecosystem in the riverine communities.

Kindly Share This Story: