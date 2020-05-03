Don’t resume, stay at home, Sanwo-Olu orders Lagos civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered all civil servants in the state to stay away from work on Monday, May 4.

Governor Sawo-Olu, in a statement on Sunday, asked all civil servants in the state not to resume work, noting that the delayed resumption is a deliberate attempt to prevent overcrowding in the state.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had imposed a total lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, which terminates today, Sunday, May 3, with the gradual easing starting tomorrow, Monday, May 4.

However, Sanwo-Olu reviewed the directive, ordering that only emergency workers and those on essential duties would be allowed to work on Monday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “In amending the work guidelines earlier issued, which stopped members of the public service from Grade Level 1 to 12 from going to work; we have had to review this position and we are extending the directive to all civil servants, regardless of level.

“All civil servants must stay away from work on Monday.

“On Tuesday, only officers from Grade Level 15 and above have express permission to come to work. All other essential officers that may need to be at work will be informed by the Accounting Officer of each Ministry as may be required.

“From Monday on, there will be a curfew from 8p.m. to 6a.m. and all movements within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials, and food supplies.

“We want to use this as a demonstration of our commitment to the gradual easing of the lockdown.

“We do not want people to rush out tomorrow and see the easing of the lockdown as an attempt to believe that the spread of the pandemic is all over.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Saturday night, said of the 2,388 coronavirus infections in the country, 1,068 cases were recorded in Lagos with about 30 attendant fatalities and 247 recoveries, the highest by any state in Nigeria.

Vanguard

