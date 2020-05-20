Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-media aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Wednesday warned Nigerians not to come to God as their last hope.

He advised Nigerians to come to God as their only hope. Disclosing this via his verified twitter handle, Reno opined, “Don’t make the mistake of coming to God as your last hope. That is not faith. That is desperation.

“Come to God as your ONLY hope and you will never be desperate. ‘In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path’-Proverbs 3:6.

“Don’t leave home without consulting God only to fall back on Him when your day does not go as planned. You are treating God as an option, rather than as your priority.

“If God is not the foundation of your life, why do you want to make Him the roof? God rewards those who seek Him diligently, not those who seek Him casually!”

