Don’t ignore Nigerian-born players abroad, Ola Aina tells NFF

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has urged the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, not to ignore Nigerian-born players abroad for an invitation to the national team.

Aina played for the English youth teams but committed his future to the Super Eagles. He argued that as long as any player has Nigerian roots, they should be given a chance to display their prowess in the national team. He was speaking against the background of Ovie Ejaria’s decision to play for Nigeria.

“If you have the roots and from Nigeria, you should be welcomed to play for Nigeria, no one should be felt like they are pushed aside,” said the Torino of Italy player.

He explained that he switched to Nigeria with the realisation he wouldn’t have the chance to play for England.

“England was never going to give me a chance to play for the senior team, that’s the difference. Nigeria gave me the pathway to play for their senior team,” Aina said in an Instagram Live chat with the Super Eagles Media Team.

“I probably would have made it there at some point but Nigeria told me I can make it here now, it was a no-brainer.”

Vanguard

