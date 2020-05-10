Don Jazzy, Falz trend with new song ‘Safe’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Supreme Mavin Records Dynasty boss, Don Jazzy, also known as Don Baba Jay by his fans, is out with a new song titled ‘Safe’ featuring Falz the bhad guy. The song preaches about showing love to everybody, especially in this Covid-19 era.

This new song comes two weeks after another fast-rising artist, Brownie released his own song for the Covid-19 era, titled ‘Hunger virus.’ Brownie, whose new hit song has been enjoying massive airplay in recent times, probably must have inspired the Mavin records king to release his own song of solidarity to Nigerians in this trying time. Brownie is signed unto Ramour Chillings records, managed by Kelvin Richman, the CEO of Alaba mix and his song, Hunger virus, got 10 million downloads within two weeks of release.

With the world battling to find a cure for the deadly coronavirus killing thousands of people, musicians coming together to sing songs of solidarity will surely go a long way in easing the emotional pains caused by Covid-19. Now that artists like Brownie and Don Jazzy have released their solidarity songs, should we expect other artists to do their own solidarity songs? Hopefully.

VANGUARD

