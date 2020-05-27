Dismissed soldier, partner, arrested with 1,200kg of indian hemp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A dismissed soldier was yesterday arrested while conveying 1,200 Kilograms of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs, to the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspect, Okoliko Andrew, who was arrested alongside one Idowu Adebayo, drove in two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla with plate number CE APP 903FR and a Peugeot 307 with plate number CB 686 ABJ. They were intercepted by policemen along with the Bus-Rapid Transport, BRT corridor at Itowolo, inward Ikorodu.

Andrew was said to have claimed to be a soldier. But when he was requested to state the Unit he belongs to, with a threat to call Army authorities to confirm his claim, he reportedly disclosed that he was a dismissed soldier.

When their vehicles were searched, 24 bags of 50kg of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other drugs were found. During interrogation, the suspects said they were going to deliver the consignment to its owner at Sura market, at Lagos Island, a for a service fee of N50,000.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the arrest, said the investigation was still ongoing.

