Samuel Eto’o has restated his belief that he is the greatest African footballer of all time, while also taking a jab at fellow former forwards El-Hadji Diouf and Didier Drogba.

Former Liverpool forward Diouf recently claimed he was the greatest striker to ever come out of the continent, while debates over the best African players of all time tend to make mention of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Drogba.

The claims of both have been dismissed by ex-Cameroon international Eto’o, who says his burning desire to be the best fired him to a stellar career.

“Even if my brother Diouf the last time, with extra glass, got a little lost, there is no debate”, said Eto’o, in a reference to the Diouf video where the former Senegal international appeared a little drunk.

“None of them [Diouf and Drogba] can come and say that they were at my level or better. And it’s not the fact that I say it, it’s a fact, it’s something that is there. I wanted to be number one and I have been throughout my career.”

Vanguard

