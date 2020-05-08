Dickson, a tested leader, is what Bayelsa West needs – Leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Prominent Bayelsa political leaders and elders have called on the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor to give the requisite support to the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson in the bid for the Bayelsa West Senatorial slot in the National Assembly.

The elders agreed with unanimity that Hon Dickson was the best candidate for the Senatorial slot and should be supported by all to fill the vacant position.

They stressed that Bayelsa West and the Ijaw nation require a person with a vast knowledge of the workings of the National Assembly like Dickson who served the area effectively as a member of the House of Representatives.

The political leaders noted that there shouldn’t have been any need for a contest for the vacant position if not for the need for election in a democracy to fill the position going by the former Governor’s antecedents, achievements and demonstrated commitment to the development of the Ijaw nation.

The leaders and elders, in a statement signed by Former commissioner, former Chairman Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Hon Etiffa Bekeakpo and former Senior Special Assistant to President Jonathan on Household and Domestic Matters, Chief Sylbriks Obiriki on Thursday, said that the political leaders after extensive deliberations decided to go for the ex-Governor because of his track record as a politician who displayed incontrovertible commitment to the defence and promotion the interest of the Ijaw nation.

They described former Gov Dickson as an asset who is available to be utilized to contribute to the pressing need to defend the burning issues of interest to Bayelsa, the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta.

They said that it was not in doubt that ex-Governor Dickson has the experience and proven capacity to defend the interest of his people, the state, the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and indeed the country.

They recalled that the former Governor who has a vast network of contacts registered an exemplary performance as a member of the House of Representatives even before his election as Governor and was perfectly good for the Senate.

Etiffa and Obriki added that the former Governor gave the necessary attention to the projection of critical issues of concern to the Ijaw nation such as Resource Control, restructuring, and others across the country.

They said further that the leaders would embark on massive mobilization of the people of the area to give him the expected support.

“The senate is the highest law making body in Nigeria therefore you need a man like the Honourable Henry Dickson who understands the politics of the country who has a vast knowledge in law making having served as a member of the House of Representatives. He is more qualified than any other politician from the Bayelsa west senatorial district with his capacity for networking and vast contacts.

“He has made his marks in governance and has proved to be a tested leader with incontrovertible interest in the development of our society.

“He has the experience and the capacity to articulate the issues affecting Bayelsa, the Ijaw nation the Niger Delta and Nigeria. He has done it before and is trusted to do it again.

“We call on all to mobilize support to achieve the desire of the Bayelsa West people for effective representation at the Senate.

“We thank all those who have endorsed him for being on the favored side of history. As soon as this Corona virus saga is over, we would embark on massive mobilization in the pursuit of the collective will of our people.

“It is stating the obvious that he is the best for Bayelsa West, Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation, the Niger Delta and Nigeria.” The statement added

VANGUARD

