Despite Covid-19, Customs in Port Harcourt declare improved N16Billion Qtr 1 revenue

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Nigeria Customs Service, Area 1 Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has posted N16,180,827,894.00 revenue for the First Quarter of 2020 despite the negative impact of Coronavirus.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed who disclosed this in an operational report said the revenue was N2,993,362,850.00 higher than what was generated in the Command in the same quarter of 2019.

He noted that the difference in the Revenue was as a result of ensuring that importers were made to pay the correct duty and all clearance procedures strictly complied with.

He said, “The Command made a seizure of 2x20ft containers declared as 100% hand tools. On examination, it was discovered to also contain candle wax and tomato paste in retail packs.

“The consignments which have been seized and forfeited to the Federal Government have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Thirty Million, Seven Hundred and forty-Three Thousand, Five Hundred and fifty Naira. (N30,743,550)

“Another seizure of 3x20ft containers of vegetable oil and margarine was made. The consignment, falsely declared as Spraying Pump for insecticide, has Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Nineteen Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand, two Hundred of and Fifty Naira only (N19,559,350.00).”

