Deo Gratias International School, Garki Sold As Bank Moves To Sell Mabushi Campus

A letter written by directors of Deo Gratias International school to Ecobank has dismissed claims by George Odabi that Deo Gratias International school Garki has not been sold.

Apart from a consent judgment of the Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/L/CS/723/16, a letter dated 18, July, 2017 and signed by the directors granted Ecobank permission to sell both the school situated at Plot 93, Katungo street, Cadastral zone A03, Garki, Abuja and property are known as Hollywood situated at plot 931/932, cadastral zone B06 Mabushi District, Abuja to settle the George Odabi’s indebtedness to Ecobank.

“To this end, take this as our instruction to sell the property known as Deo Gratias int’l schools situated at Plot 93, Katungo street, Cadastral zone A03, Garki, Abuja and property known as Hollywood situated at plot 931/932, cadastral zone B06 Mabushi District, Abuja at the best market price to settle the outstanding settlement agreement sum of N600,000,000 less any money paid through the sweeping accounts domiciled with your bank”

the letter stated.

Meanwhile, a parent in the school who spoke with our reporter forwarded a screen shot of a message to parents by Mr Odabi “…our secondary school will continue at our Hollywood Campus while our primary school will continue at our Sunnyvale Campus we also have our Games Village…”

However, reacting to these letters by the Directors, a parent, Obiora Eze said:-

“Why is this man taking parents for a ride when he knows that his Mabushi school too will be gone soon? He cant continue to live in self denial.

The Garki school has been sold and bought. Instead of apologizing to us so that we can move on collectively, he is busy laying false claims and bandying documents that have no bearing with the issue at hand.

We are all living witnesses to how the police, the bank and even individuals harrassed and traumatised our children after taking the school generator away over George Odabi’s indebtedness.”

Sources at the school have confirmed a mass resignation among the teaching and non teaching staff of Deo Gratias. “Over 18 members of the academic staff led by the Principal have resigned and may offer their services to the new owners.

Others are just waiting to see if their 5 month unpaid salaries will be cleared before taking their leave. Infact, even the Chief Security Officer of the school is at large. A close associate of the Odabi’s said.

