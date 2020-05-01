Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denies sexual allegations

Kindly Share This Story:

Joe Biden on Friday denied sexual assault allegations from former staffer Tara Reade — insisting the 1993 incident never happened.

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said in a statement on Friday morning.

Biden also claimed that Reade never raised concerns with supervisors or senior staffers at the time of the alleged assault.

“News organizations that have talked with literally dozens of former staffers have not found one — not one — who corroborated her allegations in any way,” he wrote in the statement, which was released before an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Indeed, many of them spoke to the culture of an office that would not have tolerated harassment in any way — as indeed I would not have.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee had dodged commenting on the accusations from his former staffer for weeks.

His campaign has emphatically denied claims and had circulated talking points to Democrats instructing them to say it never happened.

Reade has accused Biden of pinning her against a wall in 1993 when she was a staff assistant at his Senate office. She said Biden reached under her skirt and assaulted her.

The former veep told Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski that he was “not worried at all” about Reade’s claims which he maintained were false.

“It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally – it never happened. It didn’t. It never happened,” he said.

“This is an open book. There’s nothing for me to hide. Nothing at all,” he added.

Biden was not asked once about the multiple people who have come forward to corroborate Reade’s claims, or a CNN tape which recently emerged which bolstered his accuser’s story.

Reade has called for Biden to release his Senate records which she believes will have her original complaint form, separation letter and other documents relating to the alleged assault.

The thousands of boxes of documents from his 37 years in the Senate are kept by the University of Delaware which has refused to make them public.

But Biden on Friday said the personnel records would be kept in the National Archives and called on the Secretary of the Senate to release any such complaint.

“I’m asking the Secretary of the Senate today to identify whether any such document exists. If it does, make it public,” he said.

The towering Democratic figure said he had never reached out to his former staffer after she went public with her allegations and said he had no idea why she brought the charges against him.

“I’m not going to question her motive. I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “I don’t know why she’s saying this. I don’t know why after 27 years all of a sudden this gets raised.”

“I don’t understand it but I’m not going to go in and question her motive. I’m not going to attack her,” he added.

Many Democrats have struggled with the claims after they steadfastly backed Christine Blasey Ford, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, during his 2018 confirmation hearings and as they continue to highlight the host of accusations facing President Donald Trump.

A former neighbor of Reade’s spoke out earlier this week to say Reade had told her about the attack in the mid-1990s.

