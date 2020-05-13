Demanding self determination is not treason – Nnamdi Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Court discharges and acquits four IPOB members in Igweocha, Rivers State

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday told those who are claiming that self determination amounts to treason, to go back to the Nigerian Constitution for better understanding.

In a statement titled, ‘Demanding for self determination is not treason and has never been. Self-Determination is legalized in Nigeria’, Kanu referred to his critics to Article 20, CAP A9, Laws of Nigeria

Disclosing this in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu lambasted those criticizing him, describing them as pretenders.

Reacting to the discharge and acquittal of four IPOB members arrested in Igweocha, Rivers State, during the solidarity rally for the emergence of United States President, Donald Trump, otherwise known as ‘Igweocha Trump Four’, Kanu regretted that even those who should know that self determination is part of Nigerian law, do not know or pretend not to know.

Read his full statement: “Demanding for Self Determination is not TREASON and has never been. Self-Determination is LEGALIZED in Nigeria.”

“Yes! It is legalised in Nigeria and is part of the Laws of Nigeria. Go and check Article 20, CAP A9, Laws of Nigeria, which states that “All people shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination.”

“The saddest part is that those who call themselves judges and learned people do not know this. It is in their Statute Books as a law they enacted, but their media, judges, courts, lawyers, legal luminaries, legal experts, SANs and God knows what else, has no clue about this let alone of a quota educated Attorney General or Alimajiri e-rats with access to unlimited data.

“It was we ‘miscreants’ that tutored a Nigerian High Court Judge in Igweocha during the trial of the Trump Four, that Self-Determination is encouraged and supported by the Laws of Nigeria.

“Even at that, it took the most distinguished and Learned Judge a whopping three years to make sense of a law that is written in simple English.

“The daft ones still call Self-Determination treason after this landmark legal victory because Nigeria is what we call it and Nigerians are we call them.

“Nigeria and its handlers should stop are behaving like zoo and wild beasts of the forest incapable of reasoning as we see them, They prefer jungle law to the real law. Only in Nigeria is self-determination terrorism and terrorists ‘misguided’ brothers.”

