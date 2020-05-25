Delta SWAN pays courtesy visit to new Accountant-General

Kindly Share This Story:

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Delta State Chapter, has paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Accountant-General in the state, Mrs. Joy Enwa, FCA.

The said visit which was to congratulate Mrs. Enwa over her appointment by the Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was also an opportunity to seek her support for the overall growth of the group and the success of SWAN’s goals after the group was inaugurated less than a year ago and executive members sworn-in.

The Chairperson of the group in the state, Mrs. Lucy Okena, ACA, who led the association during the courtesy call on Friday, said the news of her promotion and appointment was received with joy, knowing full well that the appointment could be likened to a round peg in a round hole.

“We are excited about this appointment because you are an ex-Official of SWAN in the state and a professional per excellence,” she opined.

While commending the Governor for the appointment, she noted that Mrs. Enwa’s dedication, hardwork and God’s favour has brought her this far.

She added: “We are here to also say thank you for the continuous support we have enjoyed from you so far,” as she urged her to continue to mentor accountants in the state.

SWAN in the state also called on Mrs. Joy Enwa to support their activities and appealed for the sponsorship of members to conferences.

Thereafter, a beautiful congratulatory card and SWAN @ 40 book were presented to Mrs. Enwa as souvenirs,

A highly elated Mrs. Enwa thanked the group for seeing the need to embark on the visit, adding that she remains a member of the group in the state and at the national level.

She urged them to be worthy ambassadors of SWAN wherever they find themselves, adding that the Governor called her to state his expectations of her before she was appointed.

“He told me that he does not want it to be business as usual and would want to be presented with the financial reports of the state on a monthly basis.

“This shows that he believes so much in us and we cannot afford to disappoint him,” she said.

She continued: “Since you came on board as SWAN Chairperson, you have continued to pilot SWAN to greater heights. Before now, we were cold, but now, SWAN Delta is recognized in the state and at the national level.”

She prayed for more grace on Mrs. Okena to enable her to pilot the group to more enviable heights and achieve more in the state.

Responding to the demands of support from the group in certain areas, she noted that helping female accountants has always been her passion.

“I will also be available to support your ‘Support the Girl-child Education’ project because that is also a dream that I believe in and just the way I am committed to this goal at the national level, I also will do same at the state level.

“I also will do the much I can in sponsoring members for conferences,” she stated, adding that her office doors are always open to SWAN members whenever the need arises.

