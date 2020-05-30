Delta police recover guns, live ammunition from fleeing robbers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Police from the Enerhen Division, in Warri, Delta state have recovered two AK-47, two cut to size locally made pistols and about one hundred live ammunitions, cartridges allegedly abandoned in a car by suspected armed robbers around the Udu bridge.

The robbers allegedly abandoned the vehicle with the arms when they sighted the Police around the bridge while descending at about 11:30 am.

According to an eye witness, the robbers were driving in a Toyota Camry vehicle: “it was at about 11:30 am today when the Toyota Camry, suspected to have been snatched was being driven by one of the gang members who was accompanied by another who sat on the passenger’s side”.

On sighting the patrol team, as they descended the bridge, the gang immediately parked the vehicle off the road and fled.

The police on approaching the abandoned vehicle recovered two travelling bags where the two AK 47, two cut to size locally made guns and over a hundred live ammunitions and cartridges were arranged by the criminals”

Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the development, adding that investigation was on to track the fleeing robbers.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: