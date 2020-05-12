Delta PDP threatens lawmaker with suspension over chairmanship tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has threatened to suspend the member representing Sapele constituency, Chief Felix Anirah over what the party described as the lawmaker’s provocative language and inciting vituperations against party members.

It will be recalled that Chief Anirah is leading a bloc of party chieftains in Sapele against the second term bid of the party’s state chairman, Kingsley Esiso for a former Sapele council chairman, Godwin Atose.

Reacting to the position of the lawmaker, the party in a statement yesterday, expressed displeasure and serious concern over the attitude of the party chieftain stressing that his actions and attacks in relation to the internal affairs of the party, have not only become hostile and confrontational but are now totally unacceptable.

The party in a statement while threatening to drag him before a disciplinary committee said it views the utterances of the lawmaker to be in complete disregard of the established structures and laid down appropriate channels for aggrieved and respectable members of the party in seeking clarification or redress on issues.

The statement which was signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “The party notes with utter dismay that Chief Anirah has not followed the party rules but has instead, set out on a most ignoble journey of disparaging party members with whom he has personal grievance(s) on social media and other media channels. This is indecorous and he is urged to either restrain himself forthwith from any further untoward act or inflammatory comments or face disciplinary action.

ALSO READ: Reps probe N230 billion projects abandoned by FG

“As a party man, a political figure and public officer, Chief Anirah is very much aware that the Constitution of the party is the ultimate document which defines, directs and resolves all party matters and as such, should know better by subscribing and submitting himself to tenets of our constitution and comporting himself with greater decency and decorum in his public activities.

“Chief Anirah is further advised to understand that the PDP is a party of men and women who take great pride in exhibiting party discipline as a virtue otherwise the party will be compelled to refer his actions and comments to the disciplinary committee for appropriate interpretation as his diatribes amount to gross assault to the sensibilities all well-meaning party leaders across the State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: