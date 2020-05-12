Delta is fast becoming epicentre of herdsmen attacks in S-South — Kokori

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

FORMER General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, NUPENG and elder statesman, Chief Frank Kokori, has lamented the continued attacks by suspected armed herdsmen in parts of Delta State, saying that the state was fast becoming an epicentre of herdsmen in the South-South region of the country.

Kokori who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to leave up to expectation by ensuring that the lives of all Deltans count.

He said: “This is a siege on Delta State and I am calling on the governor and his people, executive, to tackle this matter seriously because the people are starting to lose confidence in the ability of the government to protect them which is one of the cardinal objectives of a government.

“They should not make Delta State the epicentre of herdsmen menace in the South-South that cannot be controlled.

“As an elder statesman, I am saddened because every day, herdsmen are marauding the length and breadth of the state and the state is fast becoming the epicentre of herdsmen killings and kidnappings in the entire South-South.’’

