Delta: APC Chieftain charges party to wrestle power from PDP come 2023

The Executive and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have been charged to unite in order to wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023.

This call was made by a chieftain of the party and Governorship hopeful in the 2023 elections, Olorogun Jaro Egbo.

According to him, “it is necessary for the leadership of the Delta State Chapter of the APC to get together, truly engage with the different factions in the party, resolve to put aside their narrow and self-destructive differences and then chart a well-coordinated strategic plan of actions toward wrestling power from the ruling PDP in 2023.”

Furthermore, he said that “until these important steps are taken and the objectives religiously pursued to its logical conclusions, the ruling PDP in the state and some discerning Deltans will never stop perceiving both the leadership and its entire members in APC as jokers.”

He said: “The opposition APC should put their house in order so as to ensure that the over twenty years of PDP with its mediocrity in all ramifications is dismantled while bringing in fresh, resourceful and responsible hands to take over the mantle of leadership in a state where there are waters everywhere yet the overwhelming majority of the citizens have remained very thirsty for the last twenty-one years.”

While throwing tantrums at the ambition of some politicians who are also in the race to occupy Osadebey House in Delta’s seat of power, Asaba, he opined that they have been in the corridor of power since 1999, but with little or nothing to show for it.” He continued: “Delta State is in urgent need of fresh dew of both human and infrastructural development from 2023 and going forward.”

