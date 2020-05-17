Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Convener of a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement, Deji Osibogun, on Sunday, resigned his position as the Organising Secretary of Yoruba World Congress, YWC.

Although Osibogun said his decision to resign from the YWC position was to enable others work for the development of Yorubaland, Vanguard gathered that his resignation was as a result of internal squabbles within the YWC.

YWC is the umbrella body of about 100 Yoruba socio-cultural groups within and outside Nigeria, with a Professor of History, ‘Banji Akintoye, as its President-General.

In a letter addressed to Akintoye, a copy of which was obtained by Vanguard, Osibogun said he considered it worthy of quitting as the group’s Organising Secretary to enable others to work for the development of Yorubaland.

Deji Osibogun resignation letter read: “I, hereby, tender my letter of resignation as the Organising Secretary of Yoruba World Congress.

“I am positive that in the inner recess of your mind and conscience you will agree that this is a positive decision taken to allow me to continue to contribute to the progress of Yorubaland.

“After working for the establishment of Yoruba World Congress and your emergence as its Leader, I think it is time to move on and allow others to play their part.

“Be rest assured that I will continue to contribute my quota to the emergence of the Yoruba nation. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity of working with you; it has been a lifetime learning experience.”

Vanguard

