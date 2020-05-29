Dare is a thoroughbred professional, fine public officer, says Agba

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, says the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, is a thoroughbred professional, fine public officer and decent politician.

Agba paid a glowing tribute in a message to Dare on the occasion of his 54th birthday on Friday (May 29, 2020).

According to him, “Mr Sunday Dare is a brother and a friend, and he is also the incoming State Co-Chair for Open Government Patrnership (OGP) which I currently co- chair.

“He is a thoroughbred professional journalist, who left his marks in diverse areas of the media where he invested over two decades; as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), he discharged his duties creditably.

“He is also a decent politician and a trusted party loyalist whose commitment to the success of our party and our administration, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is not in doubt.”

Agba prayed that the Almighty God would continue to grant Dare good health, wisdom and all that is needed in the task of providing service to country and humanity in the fear of God.

Vanguard

