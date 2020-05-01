Dapo Awofisayo: Epitome of patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

Dapo Awofisayo is the Group Executive Director of CPL Group. In his early years, Dapo, Born on the 29th of May, 1988 in Surulere, Lagos; had his nursery education at St. Johns Nursery, Onipanu, and Primary Education at Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun.

Subsequently he attended the Oxbridge Tutorial College for his A level Education.

By the year 2004, Dapo moved to London for his tertiary education. In 2007, he graduated from the University of Kent, Canterbury with a Bsc in Economics. That same year, Dapo enrolled in the Cranfield School of Management and by 2008, he attained an M.Sc. in Finance and Management from the prestigious school.

Being a lover of fun and entertainment, Dapo, while in school, organized concerts and built chains of relationships with the movers and the shakers of the UK entertainment industry. From 2011 to 2015, Dapo was one of the organizers of the biggest music and fashion show in Lagos (Nigeria) Music meets Runway. Recently, he became William Morris Endeavour’s first entertainment consultant in Africa. He proffered solutions and support to the company across its music and motion picture departments.

From the year 2010 to 2020, Dapo has played instrumental roles in bringing notable International artistes to Nigeria. From US, some of these artistes include Angela Simons, Fabulous, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, May, Brandy, Joe, Bas, J Cole and from UK, Skepta, NSG, Not3s, Tinnie Tempah, Chipmunk and a host of others. In September 2018, Dapo played a crucial role in the months leading up to the gubernatorial elections in Lagos State. He created Armoury for BOS, a political group that spearheaded the campaign of the incumbent governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu.

In the wake of the Abule Addo explosion in Lagos State, Dapo, being a man with a heart of gold, mobilized the Armory of BOS and raised the sum of N10m to aid victims of the explosion.

With the influx of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, he has continued to provide palliatives of food and sanitary materials to the less privileged citizens of the country. He also Donated 40,000 face masks and 40,000 gloves to Lagos State and Osun State Government respectively.

Despite schooling abroad and having the choice of deserting his almost barren fatherland, Dapo chose to stick by his country, proud and relentless.

Dapo Awofisayo remains an epitome of patriotism; rooting for Nigeria- a country with little to fight for, and Nigerians- a people bereft of spirit, against all odds.

