Dancer’s death: Clarence Peters, crew released to Shina Peters

By Ayo Onikoyi

It has been confirmed that Clarence Peters and his production crew members have been released by the Lagos Police Command. Clarence was released after medical reports showed that late video vixen Kodak died as a result of electric shock while charging her phone.

Clarence and his crew members have been guests of the police command panti, Lagos mainland since last week.

Kodak died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while charging her phone. She is believed to have been electrocuted.

Since his arrest his father, the Afro juju icon, Sir Shina Peters was a regular face at the Panti Police station. With his intervention and that of well-meaning Nigerians, the music video producer and his crew were released.

vanguard

