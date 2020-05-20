Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In solidarity with the sit-at-home order issued by Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, the leadership of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, has also directed its members to stay at home until there is a uniform directive on movement and curfew during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Similarly, Lagos State NMA said its sit-at-home position stands until the safety of its members is guaranteed.

Their decision not to work is coming despite the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, rescinding the earlier “strict enforcement of the curfew” order that led to the arrest of health workers and journalists on Tuesday.

According to the President of HCPAN, Dr. Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, reports in some states, including Lagos, revealed that vehicles, ambulances were impounded between 8p.m. and 6a.m. on Tuesday.

He said: “In line with our proactive measures defending and protecting healthcare providers nationwide, and until the resolution of the directives are properly presented and are uniform, concerning the compliance with the Federal Government’s directives, we advise health workers, who are our members, not to risk or venture movements during the curfew.

“Therefore, stay at home rather than risking harassment and seizures of your ambulances and other logistic means during the curfew.

“We shall direct otherwise as soon as there is uniform compliance of the states to Federal directives.”

Also, Lagos State NMA, reacting to the Inspector-General’s new directive, said its sit-at-home position stands until the safety of its members is guaranteed.

In a chat with Vanguard, the state Secretary of NMA, Dr. Moronkola Ramon, said Lagos State government must come out clearly to assure the safety of all health workers in the state.

He also stated that “Nigerian Police must also offer profuse apologies for the ugly incident of yesterday (Tuesday).”

Vanguard

