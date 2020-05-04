Cult war claims six lives in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

CALABAR- SIX persons suspected to be cultists have allegedly been slaughtered in Calabar during the past two days.

The contest between two cult groups, Black Axe popularly known as Brothers Across Nigeria, BAN, and the KKK also known as Klanz started on Saturday shortly after the burial of Ene Akabom, an ex-member of the Bakassi Strike Force who was also a known cultist in the Idang-Ibesikpo-Ambo axis of Calabar South.

Members of two nocturnal fraternities in the neighbourhood reportedly participated in the funeral where there were sporadic gunshots according to eyewitnesses.

“It was at this funeral that the rival gangs had altercations which led to the resurgence of the clash”, one of the eyewitnesses told reporters.

He said after the burial, the face-off became intense so that a member of one group was shot and killed near Duncan Street.

“As we speak, six members of the rival groups have been killed as at Monday morning at different locations in Calabar.

“A barber was shot right inside his shop on Mbukpa Road when he was attending to customers yesterday at about 7pm. This led to a stampede in the nearby popular market.

“Another was allegedly cut into pieces and carried in a sack bag to the victim’s compound”, another witness said.

DSP Irene Ugbo, PPRO in the state said the command is aware of the clash and have deployed their men all about the city.

“We are aware but what I can confirm is that one person has been killed and the other is robbery related killing where someone was shot while answering a call on his phone and it was snatched from him”

