Cult leader butchered in Calabar

By Emma Una & Paul Olayemi

The battle for supremacy between rival cult groups, Black Axe and KKK, in Calabar, Cross River State, escalated weekend as one of the cult leaders was reportedly butchered, just as residents of Sapele, Delta State, living in fear over activities of cults in the town.

It was gathered that the cult leader, popularly known as Daniel One, D1, killed Saturday night in Calabar, was reportedly butchered close to his home by Fenton streets, Calabar South area of the state capital.

A source disclosed that Daniel was a councillorship candidate of one of the parties in Ward 8 at the suspended Cross River council poll which was scheduled for the last week of March.

“He was the leader of the Black Axe or Brothers Across Nigeria in the area which has been fighting with KKK for some years now”.

Our source said he was trailed by three persons in a tricycle as he was returning home at about 8.00 pm and butchered with machetes.

“His assailants ensured he died on the spot before zooming off which has been the tradition of cult groups in the city of late to avoid him surviving and coming after then,”

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman said no arrest has been made.

“Our anti cultism team is aware of the incident and investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, residents of Sapele, Delta State are reportedly living in fear as he cult war between two rival groups that allegedly claimed Tega, the 24 years old boy last week Tuesday seems not to have abated.

It was gathered that following the death of the young man that is cult members came out on Wednesday to avenge his death as four persons were reportedly injured in the Oriaki area of the town.

A security source, who craved anonymity, disclosed that since Tega was killed, security forces have been battling with cult members every night.

“On Thursday gunshots were heard raining all through the night at Urban Area and one of the suburbs of the town. The next day, over a hundred members were said to have stormed the streets of Okirighwre openly daring security operatives in their regalia.

A resident, Iyabo Samuel, told Vanguard that they now live in perpetual fear ” in places like Ogunaja, Urban area, we are scared, we go to bed early” she said, adding that Sapele is becoming a haven for cultists.

The Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Eugene Inoaghan, has urged law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in cultism, crime, and other antisocial vices within Sapele and its environs.

He said development cannot take place in an environment where there is no peace and security of lives and property.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

