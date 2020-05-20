CSO urges President Buhari to dissolve IMC of NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Says PANDEF’s position on NDDC repositioning commendable

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

A Civil Society Organization under the aegis of Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, NDMPJ, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The National Coordinator of NDMPJ, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem who made the call yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, advised that the National Assembly to withhold the 2020 budget of the NDDC until the committee was dissolved.

His words, “Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice is frontline Civil Society Organization formed to articulate and defend the fundamental, environmental, and democratic rights of the oppressed and marginalized people of the Niger Delta region.

“Following the recent and worrisome developments in the Niger Delta Development Commission, we believe that the Interim Management Committee of the Commission has failed to achieve its objectives and therefore should be dissolved.

“We urge the National Assembly not to recognize the Interim Management Committee henceforth because it is illegal, undemocratic, and unacceptable. The National Assembly should withhold the NDDC 2020 budget until Mr. President dissolves the Interim Management Committee.

“And the National Assembly to liaise with President Buhari to ensure the immediate inauguration of substantive Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that has been screened, and confirmed last year by the Senate.

“We appeal to the National Assembly as a democratic institution to carry out this national assignment with diligence and transparency, without fear or favour and in line with the laid down laws and procedures”

Nkereuwem expressed the hope that the leadership of the National Assembly would expedite action over the investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds in the NDDC and commended stakeholders and elders of the region particularly the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for backing the National Assembly to carry out the probe in the interest of the region and nation in general.

READ ALSO: Group accuses NDDC Interim Management Committee of attempt to cover up 40bn faud

“PANDEF as the umbrella regional body and the voice of the Niger Delta people under the able leadership of our respected leader, patriot, and nationalist, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (Rtd) deserves commendation and support of our people.

“We hereby appeal to our people to join hands with PANDEF and other stakeholders to ensure the repositioning of the NDDC to enable it to achieve its mandate.

“We equally solicit the support of all the stakeholders to the National Assembly as they embark on this matter of urgent public importance”, Nkereuwem stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: