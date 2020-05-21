CSO urges President Buhari to dissolve IMC of NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

• Says PANDEF’s position on NDDC repositioning commendable

By Chioma Onuegbu

A civil society group, Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice, NDMPJ, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

National Coordinator of NDMPJ, tifit Nkereuwem in a statement yesterday, in Uyo, advised the National Assembly to withhold the 2020 budget of the NDDC until the committee was dissolved.

His words, “Following the recent and worrisome developments in the NDDC, we believe that the IMC of the commission has failed to achieve its objectives and therefore, should be dissolved.

“We urge the National Assembly not to recognise the IMC henceforth, because it is illegal, undemocratic and unacceptable. The National Asssmbly should withhold the NDDC 2020 budget until Mr President dissolves the IMC.

“The National Assembly should to liaise with President Buhari to ensure the immediate inauguration of substantive Governing Board of NDDC that has been screened, and confirmed last year by the Senate.

“We appeal to the National Assembly as a democratic institution to carry out this national assignment with diligence and transparency, without fear or favour and in line with the laid down laws and procedures”

“Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF as the umbrella regional body and the voice of the Niger Delta people under the leadership of our respected leader, patriot and nationalist, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (retd) deserves commendation and support of our people.

“We hereby appeal to our people to join hands with PANDEF and other stakeholders to ensure the repostitioning of the NDDC to enable it achieve its mandate.

“We equally solicit the support of all the stakeholders to the National Assembly as they embark on this matter of urgent public importance,” Nkereuwem added.

