Crucifying me on the internet won’t stop me – Rema

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Mavin Records star artist, Rema, recently sent out a strong warning to haters who feel they can stop him with theirs insults; he wants them to know that he can’t be stopped, no matter what they do.

In a question and answer session with his fans on Instagram, the ‘Dumebi’ crooner, poured out his mind on issues bordering on how stars get treated in Nigeria. However, he bore out his mind totally, when a fan asked him how he copes with negative side takes from the music industry.

Rema responded thus “The son of God was crucified even after the love he showed the people of this world. It didn’t stop him from fulfilling his promise. In fact, it was part of the purpose today that his legacy remains. Our new generation’s crucifixion takes place on the internet or in the gatherings of many men with every disguise. That won’t stop me from fulfilling my purpose.”

Rema, an Edo State-born singer, last year, became the first artist from Nigeria, whose song, ‘Iron man’, appeared on former United States of America’s president,Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: