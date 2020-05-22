Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The sample of the nurse who reportedly died of COVID-19 on Thursday in Calabar, the Cross River state capital has come out negative.

Speaking with Vanguard on the telephone on Friday evening, Commissioner for Health,Dr Beta Edu confirmed that the sample of the deceased nurse ( names withheld was actually taken to Ebonyi.

“The sample of the deceased nurse which was sent to Ebonyi came out negative. Cross River is still COVID-19 free,” she said.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased nurse was a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH and she died on Thursday after a spasm of uncontrolled coughs and respiratory complications.

Vanguard had earlier reported that there was palpable fear in Calabar following the death of two persons suspected to be COVID-19 positive have been reported dead.

Vanguard the nurse reportedly died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, while the other died at an undisclosed location in Calabar South local government area.

The nurse who was a staff of the UCTH presented symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

