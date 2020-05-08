Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

FOLLOWING the suspension of Soji Adagunodo as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State by the party’s National Secretariat, the Deputy Chairman has been asked to take charge of the party activities in an acting capacity.

A letter by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso addressed to the state Vice Chairman, Sunday Akanfe, directed him to take over the duties of the Chairman in an acting capacity.

The letter stated that the directive complied with the position of the National Working Committee, pending the outcome of the trial of the suspended Chairman by the National Disciplinary Committee of the party.

The letter reads in part: “In compliance with the directive of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, you are, hereby, directed to begin to act as Chairman of the Party in Osun State, pending the resolution of the issues contained in the letter addressed to Mr. Adagunodo Olasoji dated 30 April 2020.

“Please treat as urgent and accept the assurances of my best regards.”

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Umar Tsauri, had issued a letter dated April 30, suspending Adagunodo as Chairman pending the decision of the party’s disciplinary committee on allegation of malfeasance and maladministration leveled against him.

