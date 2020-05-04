CRC credit Bureau appoints Olubunmi Lawson as independent director

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau Limited are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Olubunmi Lawson as an Independent Non- Executive Director of the organization. This appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mrs. Lawson brings to the Board of CRC, over 30 years of experience in senior executive positions spanning micro finance banking, consultancy and social enterprise sectors of the economy.

Mrs. Lawson is the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Edfin Microfinance Bank. She was previously appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to be interim CEO/MD of Fortis Microfinance Bank between March-August of 2018. From 2006-2017, was the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited. She was Executive Director of FATE Foundation between 2001-2005.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)< Mrs. Lawson, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration IESE International Graduate School of Management

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. Gregory Jobome, stated that the board is very pleased to welcome Mrs Lawson to the Board just after the Company celebrated its ten years of service to Nigeria. According to him, “we are very excited to welcome Olubunmi to the Board and we have no doubt that she will put her vast wealth of experience at the disposal of the Board as she joins other highly experienced Directors to take the company on its next phase of growth”.

CRC Credit Bureau is the largest Credit Bureau in Nigeria and provides a nationwide repository on credit profiles of corporate entities as well as consumers, thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

