By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa government Monday evening confirmed three new Covid19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 12 with one death.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who double as the chairman of the steering committee of Covid19 in the state disclosed this while briefing journalists on the new development in Nasarawa. state.

This is even as the Taraba and Bauchi state government have rejected the Almajirai repatriated from Nasarawa state in line with the agreement reached by the 19 Northern governors recently.

Dr. Akabe announced that due to the worrisome increase cases of the virus in the state, Local government Chairmen in the 13 local Council’s across the state have been directed to identify and establish facilities within their areas to serve as holding centres.

According to the Deputy Governor, the essence of the holding centres being established is to intercept, monitor, quarantine for 14 days in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Local government Chairmen have been directed to also set up contact tracing committees in their various council areas hence the returnees to the rural communities in the state.

We have established three additional testing centres in Lafia, Akwanga and Karu local government area while intensive training of health personnel to complement the existing ones has commenced at the federal medical centre, Keffi, and would be deployed the all the facilities within the state”, the Deputy governor declared.

The Covid19 committee chairman who re-emphasised the need for compliance with the directive on social distancing, ban on religious gathering and restriction on movement warned the public against violation as the government would depend heavily on the violators in the state.

vanguard

