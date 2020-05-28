COVID19 INDEX: We’re studying the situation — Kogi Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Health Comm. Insists the State Is Free

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Kogi State Government has said that he will not react to the position of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC ascribing two positive index cases to the state.

The state and the Centre have for a while been at loggerhead over the free status position of the state government. But all that ends on Wednesday when the state was listed amongst the 389 news cases for the day.

Also read:

State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo when contacted over the NCDC claims said, “We cannot comment on the claims for now. We got to know like every other person. So we are evaluating the situation and gathering the facts.

“When we have all the facts and information, we will communicate our position adequately and appropriately. Public health is a thing of great interest to the administration. Our people should remain calm as we gather the facts.

Fanwo’s statement however is on the sideline of the position of the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Saka on Wednesday saying the state will not accept any fictitious figure from the center.

Saka said, “Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed the full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious Covid-19 claims which is why we do not recognize any Covid-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us. Any attempt to force us to announce a case of Covid-19 will be vehemently rejected.

“We continue to enjoin our people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic into the State and give no listening ears to rumor peddlers and mischief-makers.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: